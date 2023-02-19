SHC moved against increase of fuel prices

Moulvi Iqbal Haider filed petition in the court.

He stated that Govt illegally presented the mini-budget.

Centre had presented the mini-budget on the directives of IMF.

KARACHI: A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the increase of fuel prices as well as the mini-budget presented in the National Assembly.

Moulvi Iqbal Haider claimed in the petition that the federal government had illegally presented the mini-budget in the NA on February 15, increasing the general sales tax from 17 per cent to 18 per cent, besides imposing further tax on luxury items and increasing the prices of petroleum products.

He also claimed that presenting the mini-budget at the end of the financial year was not only a deviation from the constitution but also in violation of the law because Pakistan’s residents would directly or indirectly be affected from the unlawful act.

He said the Centre had presented the mini-budget on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund for implementing its policies, adding that it showed that the federal government had failed to run the state’s affairs in accordance with the provisions of the country’s constitution.

He also said the Centre was competent to impose a financial emergency in terms of the constitution’s Article 235, under which the state could be secured from any default. But the federal government is not willing to sacrifice their expenses and lavish lifestyle, he added.

Haider said policies must be formulated with the intention to strengthen the state and its citizens, adding that policies should always be formulated for the betterment and welfare of the citizens who are facing extra burden.

He said that it is the government’s duty to provide all the necessities to the citizens, but the present government has completely failed to control their expenditures and expenses.

He requested that the court declare the mini-budget as well as the increase in the prices of petroleum products a gross violation of articles 5, 8, 9, 18, 70, 77 and 80, read with Article 25, of the constitution.

He sought further direction to the government to withdraw the mini-budget, including the price hike by the federal finance minister, and restrain them from implementing the same