  • LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
Articles
  • A contempt of court plea was filed over scandalizing the judiciary.
  • The petition has been filed by Shahid Rana Advocate.
  • Petitioner request that Rana Sanaullah be booked for contempt of court.
LAHORE: A contempt of court petition was filed against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A contempt of court plea was filed against the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for scandalizing the judiciary. The petition has been filed by Shahid Rana Advocate.

In the petition, Shahid Rana Advocate has made Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a party and submitted that Rana Sanaullah had leaked the audio of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and President Supreme Court Bar by conducting a direct press conference.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that  Rana Sanaullah scandalized the judiciary by leaking the audio and agitated the legal circles by affecting lawyer and client privacy.

In the petition, Shahid Rana Advocate requested that Rana Sanaullah be booked for contempt of court for taking unconstitutional action and scandalizing the judiciary.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a probe into the alleged audio leaks of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after receiving approval from the Interior Ministry.

Sources said the FIA has started a formal investigation of the leaked audio clips that will be sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore for analysis and its report will be submitted to the Interior Ministry.

 

