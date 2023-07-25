Ashura 2023: Banks, Public Institutions to Remain Closed for 3 Days

Ashura 2023 – Banks will remain closed for three days as the Ashura holidays announced by the government have coincided with Sunday. Advertisement

Ashura is an important religious event for Muslims, particularly for the Shia community. It occurs on Muharram 9 and 10 in the Islamic lunar calendar, which this year corresponds to July 28th and 29th. During these days, Muslims remember the bravery and sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions and use this time for reflection.

The federal government has also recognized the importance of this occasion and declared July 28th and 29th as public holidays, encouraging people throughout Pakistan to participate in the commemoration of Ashura.

During this period, people all over the country will follow different customs and rituals to honor the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. The closure of banks and public institutions enables everyone to take part in this important and serious occasion.

The closure not only provides an opportunity for religious reflection but also a chance for families and communities to unite in prayer and remembrance. This break fosters an atmosphere of togetherness and reinforces the cultural values and traditions that define Pakistan.

As we all come together to mark Ashura, let’s remember the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS). His bravery, goodness, and willingness to give up everything for what’s right have inspired people for ages. May this special day bring blessings and peace to everyone in Pakistan.

