Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai featured among ‘most influential women’

Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai have been featured in the list.

Renowned French magazine Marie Claire published list of influential women.

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto has been ranked on the list.

Education activist Malala Yousafzai has been included.

Advertisement

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and education activist Malala Yousafzai have been featured in a list of the “most influential women in the world”.

The renowned French magazine, Marie Claire, recently published a list featuring 60 women dating back to 1775 who are “the kind of inspirational, powerful heroes who shook up the world as we know it.”

The women on the list range from women’s rights activists and pioneers of racial equality to inventors, scientists, actors and world leaders. It said many women shifted our culture in meaningful ways and inspired us to to make our own mark on the world.

Regarding the former Pakistani prime minister. the website said, “Bhutto became the first woman prime minister of Pakistan in 1988. After a military coup overthrew her father’s government, she inherited the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party. She pushed for open elections, and won, just three months after giving birth.”

While describing Malala’s achievements, it added: “Yousafzai survived a gunshot wound to the face by the Taliban, and has since become a spokesperson for human rights, education, and women’s rights. In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The list in the illustrious women’s magazine includes some of the world’s most phenomenal women, who not only made their mark on the world and in their societies but were torchbearers in the struggle for women’s empowerment across the globe.

Advertisement

Some women mentioned in the list include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Gloria Steinem, Jane Austen, Maya Angelou, Queen Elizabeth II and Indira Gandhi.