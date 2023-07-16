CJP Bandial stresses implementing laws regarding women rights

CJP also emphasized the importance of human welfare as the ultimate goal.

Chairman of the Judicial Committee and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, emphasized the importance of supporting women’s rights to make decisions about empowerment, education, and employment.

CJP delivered a speech at the closing session of a two-day national conference titled “Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resource.”

The conference was jointly organized by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and the Ministry of National Health Services.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial praised the legislation enacted in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, emphasizing that the focus now should be on implementing laws to protect women’s fundamental rights.

He suggested engaging with the respective governments to ensure the implementation of suggestions and opinions presented at the conference.

CJP Bandial emphasized that if laws and policies are not enforced, the high courts can be approached to intervene.

While the courts cannot create laws, they possess the authority to issue instructions to guarantee compliance with existing laws and policies, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the conference participants for sharing their ideas and welcomed the involvement of the public, including judiciary officials and bar council members.

CJP Bandial stressed the need for collective decision-making in society and the family, highlighting that women’s participation is crucial for making informed choices within families.

The chief justice also emphasized the importance of human welfare as the ultimate goal.

The second day of the conference featured various sessions where experts, including judges, shared their perspectives on population management, resource allocation, and women’s empowerment.

Representatives from the Supreme Court, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other High Courts, as well as district judiciary officials, bar council members, lawyers, and individuals from diverse backgrounds, participated actively in the conference.