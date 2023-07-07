ECP to discuss preparations for Islamabad & Punjab LG polls on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that an exclusive meeting, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, is scheduled to take place on July 10.

The primary agenda of the meeting will revolve around the meticulous planning and preparations for the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad and the Punjab province, with a special emphasis on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

This crucial gathering of the Election Commission signifies the commission’s dedication and commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

Meanwhile, a delegation of students from Cadet College Hasanabdal, accompanied by faculty members Friday paid a visit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretariat.

The purpose of their visit was to receive a comprehensive briefing on the ECP’s initiatives and mechanisms for promoting transparent and inclusive elections, said a news release issued here.

The interactive session, chaired by Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan, provided the students with valuable insights into the role of the ECP and its significance in the democratic process.

Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan emphasized that the students held the potential to bring about positive change in the society.

He encouraged them to actively participate in the electoral process and shared his expertise by addressing their queries.

The session served as an excellent platform for the students to gain a deeper understanding of the ECP’s efforts in ensuring fair and transparent elections throughout Pakistan.

During the meeting, the students received comprehensive briefings on various key aspects, including electoral processes, the integration of technology in the electoral process, voter education, and initiatives aimed at fostering youth participation in elections.

The faculty members appreciated the ECP’s initiatives and suggested organizing youth voter awareness sessions at Cadet College Hasanabdal to further promote electoral awareness among the students.

In addition to the informative sessions, a mock-poll exercise was conducted to familiarize the youth with the entire polling process.

This practical activity aimed to enhance their understanding of the democratic process and their future roles as responsible citizens.

To acknowledge the participation and enthusiasm of the students, the secretary ECP presented certificates to all the participants and honored the faculty members of the cadet college with a shield.

The gesture recognized the college’s commitment to educating students about the significance of elections and their active participation in the democratic process.

The visit of the cadet college’s delegation to the ECP Secretariat provided an invaluable opportunity for the students to engage directly with the electoral authority.

Such initiatives contribute to building a well-informed and engaged citizenry, ensuring the continued success of democratic practices in the country.