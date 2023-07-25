Indian girl Anju accepts Islam, ties the knot with Nasrullah

UPPER DIR. Indian girl Anju and resident of Upper Dir Nasrullah, who fell in love after several years of friendship on Facebook, got married on Tuesday in Dir, Bol News reported.

Anju has accepted Islam and took the Islamic name Fatima. They tied the knoy in the district court Dir.

Few days ago, the Indian woman travelled to Pakistan to meet her love interest befriended on Facebook. She was welcomed in the country.

The 35-year-old woman Anju from Kailor in India’s Uttar Pradesh crossed the border to meet her paramour 29-year-old Nasrullah who resides in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan visited the man’s residence to verify the incident. Speaking to reporters after the visit, he said the woman travelled with all legal documents.

The police officer said the woman is living happily in her new home and has been welcomed by locals who presented her gifts.

“Locals are presenting gifts to Anju, she is happy here,” he said. “Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here,” he added.

The DPO said she told the police that she has taken divorce from her husband in India. He further stated that Anju doesn’t want to interact with the media.

Earlier, the woman said she became friends with Nasrullah on Facebook over three years ago which developed into a long-distance relationship.

The woman said that she immensely loves Nasrullah and could not live without him, which prompted her to travel to Pakistan. Anju said she decided to leave her country and travel to Upper Dir on a visit visa.