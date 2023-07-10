Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Molana Tariq Jameel: ‘My Teacher Pulled My Ears When I Got 2nd Position in Class 8th’

Molana Tariq Jameel: ‘My Teacher Pulled My Ears When I Got 2nd Position in Class 8th’

Articles
Advertisement
Molana Tariq Jameel: ‘My Teacher Pulled My Ears When I Got 2nd Position in Class 8th’
Advertisement
  • Molana Tariq Jamil shares his childhood story.
  • Admits lack of interest in academics, preferred reading movie magazines.
  • Emphasizes importance of embracing unique interests and talents for success.
Advertisement

During a podcast conversation, Molana Tariq Jamil recounted a personal anecdote from his early schooling years. He shared an incident where his teacher reprimanded him by pulling his ears upon learning that he had achieved second place in his 8th-grade class without studying. Surprised, the teacher questioned how this was possible.

Molana Tariq Jamil confessed that he had little interest in studying at that time. Instead, he found enjoyment in reading magazines about movies and didn’t dedicate much attention to his school textbooks.

This story serves as a reminder that success can be attained through diverse paths, and individuals do not always follow the same trajectory. Molana Tariq Jamil’s experience highlights the importance of embracing our unique interests and talents. It imparts the notion that academic accomplishments alone do not define success. Rather, we should explore our passions and discover our own paths to thrive and excel in life.

Also Read

Watch VIDEO: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov extends his greetings to Maulana Tariq Jameel
Watch VIDEO: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov extends his greetings to Maulana Tariq Jameel

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the world's most well-known MMA fighters, has delivered...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story