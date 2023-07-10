Molana Tariq Jameel: ‘My Teacher Pulled My Ears When I Got 2nd Position in Class 8th’

Molana Tariq Jamil shares his childhood story.

Admits lack of interest in academics, preferred reading movie magazines.

Emphasizes importance of embracing unique interests and talents for success.

During a podcast conversation, Molana Tariq Jamil recounted a personal anecdote from his early schooling years. He shared an incident where his teacher reprimanded him by pulling his ears upon learning that he had achieved second place in his 8th-grade class without studying. Surprised, the teacher questioned how this was possible.

Molana Tariq Jamil confessed that he had little interest in studying at that time. Instead, he found enjoyment in reading magazines about movies and didn’t dedicate much attention to his school textbooks.

This story serves as a reminder that success can be attained through diverse paths, and individuals do not always follow the same trajectory. Molana Tariq Jamil’s experience highlights the importance of embracing our unique interests and talents. It imparts the notion that academic accomplishments alone do not define success. Rather, we should explore our passions and discover our own paths to thrive and excel in life.

