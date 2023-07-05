Pak Army pays tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Capt Karnal Sher Khan was commissioned in the Army on October 14, 1994.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, paid a heartfelt tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on the 24th anniversary of his martyrdom.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s exceptional leadership and courage serve as an inspiration for us to protect Pakistan at any cost.

The ISPR emphasized that Capt Karnal Sher Khan, a hero of the Kargil War, etched his name in history through his immense bravery, unwavering commitment, and allegiance to defending the country against all odds.

This anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan in defense of the nation, and it is crucial to honor and remember these heroic individuals who laid down their lives for our motherland.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan, born on January 1, 1970, in Nawan Killi (Shewa Adda) village in Swabi, was commissioned in the Army on October 14, 1994.

He displayed immense courage and determination during the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control, becoming a symbol of valor.

He defended five strategic posts at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Gultary, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy and repulsing numerous Indian attacks.

Despite facing great adversity, Capt Karnal Sher Khan led a counter-attack, and recaptured the lost parts of his post, but unfortunately, he was hit by machine-gun fire and martyred at the same post.

His sacrifice earned him the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honor, making him one of only ten recipients of this esteemed award.