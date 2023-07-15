President extends posting tenure of three Peshawar High Court judges

President Dr Arif Alvi has extended the tenure of posting of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court by six months.

The President approved the extension in the period of Justices Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr Khurshid Iqbal on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The extension in the posting will be with effect from Tuesday.

