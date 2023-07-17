Rawalpindi: Over 23,000 Bikers Fined and 970 Bikes Impounded for Not Wearing Helmets

Punjab Police IG directs crackdown on helmetless motorcyclists: Over 23,000 fines issued.

970 motorcycles impounded for not wearing helmets, taken to police stations.

30,000 motorcyclists educated on helmet importance; safety emphasized over fines.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has directed the Rawalpindi city traffic police (CTP) to continue their crackdown on motorcyclists who do not wear helmets. According to a press release, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimur Khan, revealed that more than 23,000 motorcycle riders were fined during the enforcement campaign.

As a result of the initiative, 970 motorcycles were seized and taken to various police stations due to riders not wearing helmets. Additionally, over 30,000 motorcyclists have been educated on the significance of wearing helmets for their safety.

The CTO advised riders to invest in a helmet and prioritize their safety instead of repeatedly paying fines. He emphasized that the objective of the crackdown is not to issue more tickets but to protect lives.

Furthermore, he commended the motorcyclists who complied with the regulations and acknowledged the efforts of the field officers in ensuring the success of the campaign.

The CTO emphasized that motorcyclists are highly vulnerable to injuries in daily road accidents. He stressed the importance of wearing helmets as it significantly reduces the risk of head injuries and even fatalities.

