Azadi Parade to be held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul tonight

Articles
In connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Parade will be held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul tonight.

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir will be the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The cadets will present a spectacular display of drill parade while a special tribute will be paid to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

This event is the manifestation of the fact that Pakistani nation is a live nation which celebrates its Independence Day in a befitting manner and that we are because of Pakistan.

