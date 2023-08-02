Karbala tragedy teaches to stand against oppression: Shoaib Shaikh

The tragedy of Karbala stands as one of the cruelest events in human history.

Chairman and CEO Axact and BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh stated the tragedy of Karbala & the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RZ), teach Muslims the righteous way to stand against oppression & secure the moral victory of principles over compromises.

He added “Let Pakistan make a nation of courage & may the entire Ummah unite in pursuit of these noble values.”

Advertisement

Tragedy of Karbala & the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RZ), teach the righteous way to stand against oppression & secure the moral victory of principles over compromises. Let Pakistan make a nation of courage & may the entire Ummah unite in pursuit of these noble values!#یومِ_عاشور pic.twitter.com/FQj50ZTxf7 — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) July 29, 2023

On Muharram 9 and 10, people all over the country are holding processions to honor the memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and followers who were martyred in Karbala.

Muharram is a significant month, particularly for Shia Muslims, who observe it with deep reverence and mourning.

Advertisement

The tragedy of Karbala stands as one of the cruelest events in human history, teaching a profound lesson about standing for truth, even in the face of death.

As the blessed month of Muharram begins, it is a reminder for the majority of Muslims about the historical clash between righteousness and falsehood that occurred at Karbala, only fifty years after the passing of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Hazrat Hussain (RA) bravely refused to submit to Yazid’s leadership and, as a result, was brutally killed alongside his companions. This tragic event evokes feelings of love and reverence for Hazrat Hussain (AS) and the other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for truth and righteousness.

The unfortunate aspect of the tragedy lies in the fact that those who carried out these heinous acts claimed to be followers of the same Prophet (PBUH) whose descendants they mercilessly slaughtered.

The martyrs are regarded as chosen servants of God, and their accomplishments in this world were unparalleled.

The grief and sorrow stem from the realization that the Ummah failed to fully honor and appreciate the precious gift bestowed upon them by Allah through these noble souls.

Advertisement

As the new Hijri year begins, it is a time for Muslims to reflect on the significance of Karbala and the importance of upholding truth and righteousness.