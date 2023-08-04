Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Pakistan has stressed for implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Security in New York, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan called for a UN supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Ambassador Aamir Khan said the world community must ensure that economic deprivation and food insecurity are not utilised by the Indian occupation to crush the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He said the best solution to food insecurity in conflict zones is the earliest cessation of the use of force and violence and the durable and just solution to these conflicts.

Alluding to the situation in Afghanistan, the Ambassador assured that Pakistan will continue to provide support to the 29 million Afghans in need of humanitarian assistance and to help revive Afghanistan’s economy.

Advertisement

Ambassador Aamir Khan also urged to support the early end of the war in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international agreements. He said Pakistan has commended the UN Secretary-General’s Black Sea Grain initiative, which aimed to ease the impact of the Ukraine war and accompanying restrictions on food security. He expressed hope that this agreement will be revived at the earliest with the concurrence of the parties and implemented effectively and comprehensively.