Parliament’s tenure to end today

The final joint session, scheduled for 5:30pm, will have a two-item agenda.

PM Shahbaz is expected to give a parting speech.

The session will also delve into crucial national concerns.

Advertisement

Today, Pakistan’s parliament is set to dissolve, three days ahead of completing its five-year term.

The final joint session, scheduled for 5:30pm, will have a two-item agenda including customary activities like Quran recitation, Naat-e-Rasool, and the national anthem.

The meeting will also delve into crucial national concerns like Law and Order, Economic policy, Kashmir, foreign policy, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and addressing climate change to foster agreement.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef is expected to give a parting speech during the joint session and has announced his intention to submit a summary to the president for dissolving the National Assembly.

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz confirmed his plan to write to President Dr Arif Alvi on August 9, seeking the National Assembly’s dissolution.

He expressed, “Once our tenure is complete, I’ll write to President Alvi advising the assembly’s dissolution, paving the way for an interim government,” while addressing an event in Islamabad.