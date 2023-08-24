SC stops arrest of PTI chairman in Quetta lawyer murder case

Arrest restrained till the next hearing.

Three-member bench heard the case against the former PM of Pakistan.

Hearing adjourned till the second week of September.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restricted the authorities from arresting PTI chairman in Quetta lawyer murder case.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial conducted the hearing.

Amanullah Kunrani, the counsel for the complainant requested the adjournment of hearing, stating in a written request that the complainant could not appear due to son’s illness.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa requested the court toschedule the hearing soon.

Justice Jamal Mandukhel inquired “Has the PTI chairman been investigated on the orders of the High Court?”

Khosa replied that when the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe murder case is not accepted by PTI chairman that why there be an inclusive investigation.

Added that the JIT includes officers of sensitive institutions and the formation of JIT is itself challenged by the former PM.

Khosa mentioned that anti-terrorism provisions cannot be applied in the case

The court remarked that the case could not be heard in the absence of complainant.

The arrest of former prime minister and PTI chairman has been stopped till the next hearing.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till the second week of September.