3 people killed in Hangu mosque blast; emergency declared

The blast happened within the limits of Doaba police station.

Emergency is declared in hospitals.

Caretaker CM Azam Khan condemned the blast.

The blast in the mosque occurred during Friday prayers in Hangu and as result, 3 people were killed and many were injured, Bol News reported.

The police told the sources that the explosion took place in the mosque in the limits of the Doaba police station. Meanwhile, the DPO Hangu further confirmed that the blast happened during the Friday sermon.

Additionally, the explosion happened in the mosque, and after the blast the security forces seiged the area and started investigations for more clues.

Sadly, 3 people died and 12 were injured due to the collapse of the roof of the mosque due to the explosion. The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan condemned the Hangu blast and demanded a report of the incident.

Aslo, the Caretaker Chief Minister directed the rescue organizations and the district administration to supervise the relief work and said that the emergency should be implemented in the hospitals of Hangu.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan’s Mastung district, a suicide blast occurred near a mosque on Al-Falah Road, killing 25 people and injuring 30.

