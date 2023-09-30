ANF catches 125 kg of hashish from export shipment of onions

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted a drug smuggling attempt destined for overseas in a successful operation, BOL News reported on Saturday.

A shipment of hashish was being sent abroad under the guise of exporting vegetables and fruits, according to an ANF spokesperson.

The ANF team discovered more than three maunds of hashish in a container intended for Doha, Qatar during a raid at the Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT).

The spokesperson stated, “The anti-drugs agency conducted a thorough search of a container filled with onions and found 125 kilograms of hashish. The hashish had been expertly concealed within layers of onions.”

According to the ANF, the container had been booked by a private company in Karachi and was destined for Qatar. The ANF has initiated a search for those involved in the smuggling attempt following the seizure of narcotics.

