ANF recovers massive quantity of drugs during operations

Karachi: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered more than 89 kg of drugs and arrested 10 suspects including 3 women.

According to the spokesperson of ANF, in an operation, 54 kg of hashish was recovered from a car near Jamshoro on the Super High, and during this, the accused, a resident of Shikarpur, was arrested on the spot.

During the operation near Winder, 5 accused residents of Karachi including 2 women were arrested, and 18 kg of hashish was recovered from the travel bags and belongings of the accused who were trying to smuggle the drug to Karachi from Pusheen.

Added to that, a woman was arrested in a passenger bus near Windar on RCD highway, 5 kg of ice and 2 kg of 500 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused was smuggling drugs from Kalat to Karachi by hiding them in a water cooler.

Apart from this, ANF recovered 4 kg 800 grams of heroin from a motorcyclist near Al Fateh Mall, Faisalabad, while ice was also recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Peshawar, and one kilogram of ice was hidden in clothes boxes and smuggled to Bahrain.

Further investigations have been started by registering cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

