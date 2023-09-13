‘Credible, transparent, inclusive’ elections crucial for Pakistan: British envoy

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot met Chief Election Commissioner.

The British envoy stressed free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

She said the UK will continue to work closely with elected representatives

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

The British envoy shared on her account on X, formerly Twitter, about the meeting with the CEC at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) head office in the federal capital.

“Important introductory meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at ECP today,” Marriot wrote in her post. The British envoy stressed free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in Pakistan.

The diplomat added that she and the CEC agreed that it is crucial for Pakistan to witness “free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law”.

Important introductory meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at @ECP_Paksitan today. We agreed that it's crucial the country sees free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law. — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) September 13, 2023

Election Commission members and Secretary Election Commission were also present in the meeting during which they held discussions on conducting free and fair elections as per the constitution and law of Pakistan.

Sources added that the CEC said the election commission is ready for transparent and impartial elections. The British High Commissioner assured support for transparent elections and said it is the job of the Pakistani people to elect their future leaders.

She said Britain is committed to deepening and broadening ties with Pakistan and will continue to work closely with elected representatives,

The meeting between the UK envoy and CEC Raja comes at a time when the country is awaiting the announcement for the next general election.

This is not the first time that a foreign envoy has met the ECP chief and commented on the conduct of general polls in the country.

Last month, United States Ambassador Donald Blome also met the CEC to reaffirm his country’s support for “free and fair elections.”

During the meeting, the envoy said the United States would work to strengthen the US-Pakistan relationship with “whomever the Pakistani people choose”.

“The United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” a statement from the US embassy’s spokesperson read.

The US ambassador reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide, the statement added.

Blome also reaffirmed that America would back transparent elections “conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution”.