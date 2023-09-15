Haleem Adil Sheikh gets bail from local court

The PTI’s senior leader has been granted bail by the Malir Goth court.

Karachi: Haleem Adil Shaikh, a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader, was given bail from a local court in a fraud case on Friday.

A citizen has lodged a complaint against Haleem Adil Shaikh and his three brothers at the Malir Memon Goth police station.

As per the First Investigation Report (FIR), the PTI leader’s brother, Aleem, has promised to give ownership of a plot in a housing society after receiving R60 million on November 26, 2019.

Added to it, he did not find the original documents of the land; therefore, he was threatened at gunpoint in the farm house for raising his voice against financial fraud.

However, the court gave a reserved decision on Halim Adil’s bail application on Friday.

In fact, the court has granted bail in the case of Haleem Adil Sheikh and ordered him to deposit 100,000 rupees as surety of his bail plea.

Moreover, Haleem Adil’s advocate Khalid Mahmood, while defending the case, stated that it is a civil matter between the plaintiff and Haleem Adil’s brother, and the PTI leader has nothing to do with the whole matter.

Additionally, there is evidence that the plaintiff was not present at the scene of the case.

So, there are allegations of intimidation against Haleem Adil Sheikh, but no eyewitnesses.

Added to that, the advocate requested that Halim Adil Shaikh be granted bail in the case.