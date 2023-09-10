Advertisement
High Court Offers Rewarding Legal Career in AJK – Apply Now!

High Court Offers Rewarding Legal Career in AJK – Apply Now!

Articles
High Court Offers Rewarding Legal Career in AJK – Apply Now!

High Court Offers Rewarding Legal Career in AJK – Apply Now!

  • High Court invites applications for the position of Tehsil Qazi in Bagh, Bagh, and Kotli, AJK, Pakistan.
  • Educational qualifications required include a bachelor’s degree, and BA, among others.
  • The application deadline is approaching fast, around September 18, 2023.

Are you looking for a rewarding career in the legal field? The High Court has issued a job advertisement in the Newspaper, dated around September 6, 2023, inviting applications for the position of Tehsil Qazi in Bagh, Bagh, and Kotli, AJK, Pakistan.

Qualifications:

  • Educational qualifications required include a diverse range, such as a bachelor’s degree, and BA, among others.

This is your chance to join the High Court and contribute to the judicial system of AJK. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Application Deadline: Hurry, as the closing date for applications is approaching fast, around September 18, 2023 (please check the exact date in the ad).

For detailed information on how to apply for this prestigious position and to read the complete job advertisement online, visit our website. Explore the latest management and government job opportunities in the High Court. Your career in the legal profession awaits you!

How to Apply for High Court Job Advertisement:

Application Process and Cautionary Note

To apply for this exciting job opportunity, please refer to the details provided in the official job advertisement.

For further instructions on how to apply, please log in to our website at https://www.jobz.pk.

Important Note: We strongly advise you to exercise caution and remain vigilant against any fraudulent recruiting activities. If an employer requests payment for any reason, do not make any payments, and promptly report such incidents to us via the “Contact Us” form.

Please follow the application instructions and adhere to the specified dates mentioned in the official job advertisement.

Please note that government jobs may not be applied for online on this platform. We acknowledge that human typing errors may occur, and we accept no responsibility for errors and omissions. Your diligence in following the provided guidelines is appreciated.

