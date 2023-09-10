High Court Offers Rewarding Legal Career in AJK – Apply Now!

Advertisement

High Court invites applications for the position of Tehsil Qazi in Bagh, Bagh, and Kotli, AJK, Pakistan.

Are you looking for a rewarding career in the legal field? The High Court has issued a job advertisement in the Newspaper, dated around September 6, 2023, inviting applications for the position of Tehsil Qazi in Bagh, Bagh, and Kotli, AJK, Pakistan.

Qualifications:

This is your chance to join the High Court and contribute to the judicial system of AJK. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Application Deadline: Hurry, as the closing date for applications is approaching fast, around September 18, 2023 (please check the exact date in the ad).

For detailed information on how to apply for this prestigious position and to read the complete job advertisement online, visit our website. Explore the latest management and government job opportunities in the High Court. Your career in the legal profession awaits you!