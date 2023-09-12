How to check your Punjab driving license validity online

Driving without a valid license is against the law; you must get it from the appropriate authority.

Passing the test earns individuals licenses to drive legally.

Punjab’s DLIMS Phase-II fights fake licenses with swift, transparent services.

Advertisement

You must get a driving license from the proper authority before driving, as it’s illegal to operate a vehicle without it.

Traffic police departments issue driving licenses for motorcycles, cars, commercial vehicles, and more. These licenses are granted after evaluating the applicant’s driving skills. If the individual passes the test, they receive a license to legally operate their vehicle on the roads.

Required Documents for Permanent License

Application Form (A) within the File Cover

Advertisement Original learner permit of at least 6 weeks.

Medical Certificate

3 passport-size fresh photo graphs (tested)

Advertisement An Attested Copy of C.N.I.C.

Paste a ticket for the required fee on the license document.

Slip to deposit Rs 100 in any branch of Habib Bank (only for Lahore)

Advertisement

er completing the documents, the applicant can visit any nearby office and undertake the test to obtain the licence.

Fake License Issue

Unfortunately, there are dishonest individuals who deceive people regarding the proper procedure for obtaining a license and entice them to acquire one without taking the required test. They ask for a substantial sum of money and provide individuals with counterfeit licenses in return.

Traffic Police

To combat counterfeit licenses, Punjab has implemented an online system known as the Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS) Phase-II. This automated system handles the issuance, renewal, and upgrades of driving licenses across the province. DLIMS offers fast and efficient services to the public while providing real-time data to the authorities through advanced technology and equipment. This centralized network redefines the license issuance process for all categories, enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Verify your driving license online in Punjab

Advertisement

Once you’ve obtained your driving license, you can visit the DLIMS website. On the homepage, you’ll see an option labeled “Verify Your Driving License.”

Clicking the “verify now” button will redirect you to the appropriate page, where you’ll be asked to provide your CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) number and your license number.

Also Read ECP seeks asset details of parliamentarians The last date for submission of assets detail is Dec 31. The...

If you possess a valid license, the website will display the holder’s information. However, if the license is not valid or doesn’t exist, it will indicate that no record has been found. This online verification system helps ensure the authenticity of driving licenses and prevents the use of fake documents.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement