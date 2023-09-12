ECP seeks asset details of parliamentarians

The last date for submission of assets detail is Dec 31.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded that the last date for submission of asset declarations of Members of Parliament is December 31.

The Election Commission says that all the members must submit the details of the spouse, and dependent children’s assets up to June 30.

According to the Election Commission, the names of those who do not submit the required returns by the specified date will be published, and the membership of the members who do not submit the said returns by January 15 will be suspended.

It has also been clarified that legal action will be taken against those providing wrong information.

PM Kakar calls for action against spreading anarchy in Gilgit Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan on two-day visit.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion in Gilgit and take strict action against them.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss development projects and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan, said the security of every citizen was the state’s responsibility.

He directed the authorities concerned to identify those involved in spreading anarchy in the name of religion in Gilgit and take strict measures against them.