Mastung suicide blast: Global community denounces terror in Pakistan

Global community denounces terror in Pakistan after Mastung suicide blast.

The international community, including the United States, has unequivocally condemned the acts of terrorism in Mastung and Hangu, extending their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of these tragic events.

These condemnations follow devastating suicide bombings that turned a day of celebration into a day of mourning in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Mastung, a suicide blast claimed the lives of at least 52 people, including a police officer, while leaving around 60 others injured.

A mosque was targeted by an explosion, resulting in five fatalities, including a policeman, and injuring 12 others in Hangu.

In a statement on social media, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed Washington’s condemnation of the “suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed and injured worshippers and others.”

Miller emphasized that Pakistanis should be able to practice their faith without fear and extended deep condolences to the families affected by these tragedies.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome echoed this sentiment on social media, pledging the unwavering support of the United States for Pakistan during these difficult times.

He expressed solidarity with the victims and their families and affirmed the commitment to stand with Pakistan in the face of such vicious attacks.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s resolute stance against violence and terrorism.

Saudi Arabia expressed full solidarity with Pakistan and its people, offering sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims’ families, the government, and the people of Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement denouncing the attacks, firmly rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

The ministry extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan and wished for the swift recovery of all the injured.

Iraq’s Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized that targeting innocent worshipers in mosques highlights the extremist ideology held by terrorist groups. The ministry called for increased cooperation and coordination to confront these threats to collective security.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope for the swift identification and prosecution of the perpetrators in a letter to President Arif Alvi.

Iran reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate with Pakistan in combating terrorism and extremism, calling on the international community to prevent such incidents in the future.

Whereas, Algeria also joined in condemning the heinous acts of militancy, offering sincere condolences to the victims’ families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Algeria reiterated its rejection of violence and sectarian conflicts and expressed support for Pakistan’s efforts to ensure the country’s security and stability.

Furthermore, France, Turkey, and Egypt joined the chorus of condemnation, expressing their condolences for the loss of precious lives and offering solidarity with Pakistan.

These nations reiterated their firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism, and intimidation, while also praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In response to the suicide attack during preparations for the Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Mastung, a case has been registered against the unknown attackers at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta.

The culprits face charges including murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act.

According to a CTD spokesperson, investigations are ongoing, but no arrests have been made thus far.

