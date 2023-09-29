Advertisement
Nation rejoices Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with zeal

Nation rejoices Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with zeal

  • The masses illuminate public and private buildings on the auspicious occasion.
  • The blooming squad of Pakistan Army paid tribute in Lahore.
  • The ceremony was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.
Lahore: Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, are celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeast and zeal on Friday.

Despite worsening economic hardships, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) sees multitudes earnestly mark this day with zeal and unshakable religious devotion.

On the other hand, on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, the day started with a 21-gun salute in the federal and provencial capitals respectively to pay hommage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The blooming squad of Pakistan Army saluted on the auspicious occasion. However, the ceremony was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

To commemorate the yearly event, state and religious organisations have arranged processions, seminars, conferences, and debate programmes.

On the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi, the lighting of the city’s public and private buildings will also be a draw for numerous inhabitants, pushing them to visit the main avenues with their families.

