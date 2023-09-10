Advertisement
NLC Hiring for a Diverse Range of Roles, Apply Today!

NLC Hiring for a Diverse Range of Roles, Apply Today!

NLC Hiring for a Diverse Range of Roles, Apply Today!

NLC Hiring for a Diverse Range of Roles, Apply Today!

  • NLC Rawalpindi announces vacancies in various departments.
  • Available positions include Sanitary Worker, Instructor English, Lab Assistant, Office Boy, and more.
  • Preferred educational qualifications vary.

Are you looking for a rewarding career in the government sector? National Logistics Cell (NLC) Rawalpindi has recently announced several vacant positions in various departments.

This fantastic opportunity was published in the Newspaper on September 6, 2023.

Available Positions:

  1. Sanitary Worker
  2. Instructor English
  3. Lab Assistant
  4. Office Boy
  5. Lab Attendant
  6. Instructor Chemistry
  7. Instructor
  8. Store Keeper
  9. Instructor MMAT
Education Requirements: The preferred educational qualifications for these positions vary and include Intermediate, Bachelor, Middle, Primary, and Master’s degrees.

Application Deadline: Interested candidates can apply for these positions until September 20, 2023, or as specified in the newspaper advertisement.

How to Apply:

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of NLC’s dedicated team and contribute to the nation’s logistics and management sector.

Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey on NLC careers!

