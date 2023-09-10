NLC Hiring for a Diverse Range of Roles, Apply Today!

Advertisement

NLC Rawalpindi announces vacancies in various departments.

Available positions include Sanitary Worker, Instructor English, Lab Assistant, Office Boy, and more.

Preferred educational qualifications vary.

Are you looking for a rewarding career in the government sector? National Logistics Cell (NLC) Rawalpindi has recently announced several vacant positions in various departments.

This fantastic opportunity was published in the Newspaper on September 6, 2023.

Available Positions:

Sanitary Worker Instructor English Lab Assistant Advertisement Office Boy Lab Attendant Instructor Chemistry Instructor Store Keeper Instructor MMAT Advertisement

Education Requirements: The preferred educational qualifications for these positions vary and include Intermediate, Bachelor, Middle, Primary, and Master’s degrees.

Application Deadline: Interested candidates can apply for these positions until September 20, 2023, or as specified in the newspaper advertisement.

How to Apply:

Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey on NLC careers!