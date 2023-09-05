Pervaiz Elahi arrested again after being released

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested again soon after being released, BOL News reported.

Pervaiz Elahi was arrested from the main gate of Police Lines after being released. He was taken away by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and plainclothes personnel to an undisclosed location.

The Islamabad High Court has issued orders to release Parvez Elahi. The politician was brought to the Police Line Headquarters and was released. He was taken by his lawyers but stopped at the main gate and taken into custody.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the detention of Pervaiz Elahi under MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and ordered the Islamabad police to release him.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea that sought the declaration of Elahi’s detention under the 3-MPO order “null and void”.

Advertisement

Elahi was rearrested under 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after being released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on September 1.

The PTI president had filed a petition in the IHC against his arrest by Islamabad police under MPO. The MPO order was issued by the district magistrate of Islamabad.

Elahi’s lawyer, during his arguments, said his client has been in jail for three months and questioned how he could possibly create a law and situation in custody. He also read out the MPO order in the court and shared that his client has not issued any statement in the last four months.

The counsel said that Elahi has no case registered against him in Islamabad and he was discharged from the anti-corruption case. He added that the politician’s arrest in the corruption case by the NAB was also declared illegal by the Lahore High Court.

The court inquired if Elahi was involved in riots or held rallies in Islamabad, to which his lawyer replied in negative. He also informed the court about the contempt of court proceedings against Islamabad district commissioner for passing a similar order against PTI leader Shehryar Afridi.

Justice Jahangiri maintained that the politician has been detained for more than three months. The judge summoned the deputy commissioner to court on the next hearing. The IHC also directed Elahi to avoid giving any statement until the next hearing.

Advertisement