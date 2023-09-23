PM Kakar arrives in London after UN visit

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in London on Saturday after completing his visit to the United States.

The prime minister will have several interviews with the British media. He will also visit Oxford University during his visit. Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Muhammad Faisal welcomed the prime minister at the airport. The prime minister will return from London on September 27.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia after his visit to the United Kingdom before returning home. He said expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and other dignitaries during his visit.

Earlier today, the prime minister left New York after leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was seen off at New York’s JFK airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, the Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and other officials.

During his 5-day visit, PM Kakar addressed the UN General Assembly, the first caretaker prime minister to do so. He also held bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries as well as with the heads of international organizations, philanthropic organizations and corporate leaders. He also had a number of media engagements.

At his press conference on Friday evening, the prime minister said during his interactions, he outlined Pakistan’s position on key issues such as Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine as well as his government’s efforts to overcome the country’s economic challenges.

