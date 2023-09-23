Sikh leader’s murder in Canada has jolted the West: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was speaking at the Pakistani Mission in New York.

PM Kakar said the murder of Sikh leader in Canada has jolted the West.

He said Pakistan has been a victim of such state-sponsored terrorism.

He said Pakistan will take steps to protect its own territorial integrity.

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the murder of the Khalistan Movement Sikh leader in Canada has jolted the West.

While interacting with Pakistani media representatives at the Pakistani Mission in New York, the prime minister said that the gruesome incident of the Sikh leader’s murder has raised serious questions about the role of the Indian state.

He said that Pakistan has been a victim of such state-sponsored terrorism and shared ‘Pakistan-centric’ evidence at different global and multilateral forums about the role of the Indian state.

He said that it might be the first of its kind event probably after the First World War that an Asian country staged a physical murder on Western soil and its impacts are being witnessed across Western countries, who have realized how India persecutes its minorities like Christians, Sikhs, and Muslims.

Regarding his visit, the prime minister said he projected Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues during his address at the 78th UN General Assembly’s session.

PM Kakar said he informed the world about Pakistan’s perspective on Kashmir and Palestine issues, and Hindutva ideology being pursued by the Indian government.

He said his visit remained highly successful, where he held useful meetings with global leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and discussed regional and international issues.

The prime minister said that he also held meetings with different business bodies, which showed interest in the economic revival plans in Pakistan, including privatization and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He also termed his discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as highly constructive, adding that she hoped that the upcoming mandated government would carry on the economic plan. He said the IMF remained appreciative of the interim government’s steps over the illegal trade of dollars.

Talking about upcoming general elections in Pakistan, the prime minister said holding the general elections is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the caretaker government is fully committed to facilitating the election commission in holding free, fair, and transparent polls. He made it clear that the caretaker government has not stopped any political party from taking part in the electoral process.

To a question about rising inflation in Pakistan, the prime minister said that the caretaker government has conducted administrative intervention against the sugar and wheat mafias with effective measures.

He clarified that there is no dearth of these commodities in the country as different edible items were readily available. He maintained that prices of certain commodities are linked with international prices.

About foreign investment in Pakistan, he said international investors are now willing to make investments in Pakistan due to the prudent economic policies of the current government.

About Afghanistan, the prime minister said that they held multifaceted engagements with the Afghan interim government and hoped the outcome of these engagements would be beneficial for the two countries.

PM Kakar said that Pakistan respects the territorial sovereignty and integrity of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan will take all steps to protect its own territorial integrity and people whenever any need arises.

About Pakistan-US ties, he said that Islamabad enjoys highly constructive historic relations with Washington, which will be further strengthened in the days to come. He said the Pakistani diaspora is contributing to the United States and playing its due role in community building.

