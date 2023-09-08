PPP is ready for elections: Bilawal urges holding polls within 90 days

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said elections should be held in accordance with the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday demanded elections to be held “as soon as possible” and within the constitutional limit of 90 days.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Bilawal said his party was ready to participate in the general elections, adding that if the polls cannot be held within 90 days, then they should be conducted within 120 days.

He said poverty, unemployment and inflation are the biggest problems facing the country, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must announce the election schedule so the PPP can continue services the masses.

“The PPP has always proven that it does people-friendly politics and governance. This is why the PPP still says that elections should be held as soon as possible, according to the Constitution and within 90 days so that we can win the polls and serve the people and bring them out of these difficult economic times,” he said.

The PPP chairman was asked about the recent statement by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who claimed that general elections would have been held by now if the PPP had not gone back on its words.

In his response, Bilawal said that Maulana Fazl was a senior politician, adding that he did not wish to go into much detail about the statement made by the PDM chief.

“PPP was ready for elections before, was ready for elections on May 14 and was ready for elections in 60 days and is ready for elections in 90 days according to the Constitution,” he said.

He also stated that other parties want to hold elections after delimitation, but the PPP believes that elections should take place within 90 days. Bilawal urged the ECP to announce the dates and the schedule for elections.

He questioned the ECP over its “dual policy” and expressed concerns over stopping development funds and halting relief efforts for flood victims.

“We call on the ECP to abolish these restrictions, end the dual system, and stop the suspension of funds in Sindh. If funds are halted in Sindh, they should be halted in other provinces as well.”

He also took issue with the ECP’s decision to transfer police, provincial secretaries and commissioners of all divisions in Sindh. He insisted that transfers could not be carried out until the election schedule was announced.

He said that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been in politics for over 30 years, enduring the most jail time among all politicians.

“We want to give hope to the politicians going through the paid. We say to them ghabrana nahi hai (don’t lose hope),” Bilawal said, quoting a popular phrase used by former prime minister Imran Khan who is imprisoned in Attock District Jail. “You have never been a politician. You’re undergoing training. You only emerged as a puppet,” he added.

Bilawal said that the puppets imposed on the country had attacked sensitive military installations on May 9. He said that those involved should be taught a lesson so that no one can repeat such actions.

“The practice of imposing a puppet on this nation must stop. We want to put an end to such experiments and let the people decide. If the people of Pakistan choose the PPP, everyone should accept that,” he added.

Furthermore, Bilawal dismissed false reports related to NAB raids, saying that no PPP former minister was put on the Exit Control List (ECL).