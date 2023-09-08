President Alvi’s five-year tenure to officially end today

President Alvi’s five-year tenure to officially end today

Articles
Advertisement
President Alvi’s five-year tenure to officially end today

President Alvi’s five-year tenure to officially end today

Advertisement

President Dr. Arif Alvi’s five-year term is ending today, however he might continue in office beyond that.

Dr. Arif Alvi was democratically elected and took over the presidential office on September 9, 2018.

Arif Alvi will continue to perform his presidential duties until a new president is elected.

He would be the fourth president to complete a full term, following Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry, Asif Ali Zardari, and Mamnoon Hussain.

Last week, he agreed to carry out his duties until the new president is appointed.

Advertisement

According to Article 44 of the Constitution, if the National and provincial assemblies are not in session, the president can’t be removed after completing his term unless he chooses to leave voluntarily.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story