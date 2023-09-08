President Alvi’s five-year tenure to officially end today

President Dr. Arif Alvi’s five-year term is ending today, however he might continue in office beyond that.

Dr. Arif Alvi was democratically elected and took over the presidential office on September 9, 2018.

Arif Alvi will continue to perform his presidential duties until a new president is elected.

He would be the fourth president to complete a full term, following Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry, Asif Ali Zardari, and Mamnoon Hussain.

Last week, he agreed to carry out his duties until the new president is appointed.

According to Article 44 of the Constitution, if the National and provincial assemblies are not in session, the president can’t be removed after completing his term unless he chooses to leave voluntarily.