Rangers, Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi

The Customs Intelligence and Rangers conducted joint operations in Karachi.

14 trucks of smuggled goods are in the custody of rangers.

Customs also launched operations at the Sohrab Goth bus stand.

Karachi: Customs Intelligence and Rangers conducted a joint operation at Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal and recovered smuggled goods from the seige area.

Smuggled tires, blisters, cigarettes, cloth, and other goods have been recovered during the joint operation by the authorities.

However, officials confirmed that no one was arrested at Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal during the raid.

The Rangers spokesperson further said that 14 trucks of smuggled goods have been recovered during the joint operation of Customs Intelligence and Rangers.

Moreover, Sohrab Goth Bus stand also on the other side comes under raid by the customs.

Previously, customs Intelligence has recovered 200 kilogramme charas (hashish), valuing Rs220 million, during a raid in Quetta.

In continuation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy of crackdown against the menace of narcotics/drugs and based on a credible information received from Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed regarding smuggling of hashish from Quetta to Punjab, Director Customs Intelligence Quetta Choudhary Muhammad Javaid formed a special team headed by Deputy Director, Fahad Bashir and consisted of Intelligence Officers Hamid Habib and Muhammad Nasr Ullah along with sepoys to carry out the intelligence based operation.