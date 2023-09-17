SJC, Judicial Commission reconstituted after CJP Isa takes over

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission have been reconstituted after Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a part of the SJC, while new senior puisne judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masoof is already a part of the council.

The Supreme Judicial Council is comprised of Chief Justice of Pakistan as Chairman, two most senior Judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior Chief Justices of High Courts as members.

On the other hand, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has joined the Judicial Commission mandated with the appointment of judges. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already part of the commission.

According to the Constitution, the CJP and four senior most judges are part of the commission that is responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary.

Other members of the commission include a retired judge, the law minister, and the attorney general for Pakistan. A member of the Pakistan Bar Council is also part of the Judicial Commission.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. He will remain in office as the top judge of the apex court till his retirement in October 2024.

