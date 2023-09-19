‘Wait for my call’: Siraj-ul-Haq hints at march to Islamabad

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami held its protest sit-in for the second consecutive day outside the Governor House against rising inflation and electricity prices.

Addressing the protest sit-in, JI Emir Siraj-ul-Haq once again hinted at a march to Islamabad if their demands for the reduction in electricity bills and petrol prices are not accepted.

“If we call you to Islamabad, reach on foot, I will make an important announcement tomorrow, wait for my call,” he said, adding the three-day sit-in will commence tomorrow.

He said other political parties have increased inflation and unemployment but the Jamaat-e-Islami has no cases but rather speaks about the rights of the masses.

Siraj-ul-Haq said the government is responsible for providing peace to the masses but instead chief minister, governor, prime minister and other elites are moving around in bullet-proof vehicles. The PTI and PDM have completely disregarded the worth of the Pakistani passport, he added.

Siraj said there is no shortage of resources and minerals but Pakistan has a debt of 72,000 billion rupees, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a debt of 1,000 billion rupees.

The threat from corrupt politicians is more than the enemy’s atomic bomb, he said. He maintained that Pakistan cannot develop if the corrupt, enslaved and thieving leadership still gets a chance.

“The bungalows of Indian judges, generals and politicians have not been heard of. Peshawar: If I get a chance, I will take every single penny from the neck of corrupt people,” he said.

He said the caretaker prime minister should raise his voice and demand the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui during his visit to the United States. “If the caretaker prime minister brings Aafia Siddiqui with him to Pakistan, I will welcome her myself,” he said.

In this address, Jamaat-e-Islami KP Emir Professor Ibrahim said they are holding a protest outside the Governor House as the provincial governor is acting as the representative of the JUI-F.

He said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali is the representative of the entire province. He said the governor should raise his voice on behalf of the people of the province on inflation.

“If the inflation is not reversed, will protest in the red zone of Islamabad,” Professor Ibrahim said. He added that they expect justice from the new chief justice.

