Balochistan Levies carries out operations in Kohlu

The Balochistan Levies QRF Force carried out an operation in Kohlu district of Balochistan, which lasted for 11 hours and in which more than 40 Levies officers and volunteers participated on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

According to levies officials, during the operation, a huge amount of arms and ammunition was recovered from the compound of the terrorists.

In addition to that, as per authorities, throughout the time of operation, 3 anti-tank mines, 8 APMs, 2 APMs, 4 RPG 7, 4 BM 12 missiles, 5 hand grenades, and one kg of explosives were recovered from the compound of the terrorists.

Meanwhile, 7 to 12 guns were also recovered from the possession of terrorists.

Earlier,At least six coal miners were killed and five others were injured as a result of poisonous gas inside a coal mine in the Shahrag area of Harnai district, Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the dead bodies and injured have been shifted to Shahrag basic health unit.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the coal mine accident.