Earthquake Warning in Pakistan: PMD Dismisses Seismic Catastrophe Forecast for Oct 1-3

  • Rumors are circulating on social media suggest a looming major earthquake in Pakistan.
  • PMD strongly refutes these claims and asserts the impossibility of accurately predicting earthquakes.
  • Social media users are sharing information supposedly from the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS).
Rumors are swirling on social media, suggesting that Pakistan may be on the brink of a major earthquake within the next 48 hours.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has categorically denied the validity of these reports, asserting that accurately predicting earthquakes remains an impossibility.

On social media platforms, many users have been sharing information allegedly sourced from the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) and Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets.

These sources claim to have detected a notable increase in electrical activity along the fault lines in Balochistan’s Chaman area, fueling concerns of a potential powerful earthquake striking Pakistan.

Speculations about an impending earthquake in Pakistan from October 1-3 have been rejected by the Meteorological Office, emphasizing the inherent unpredictability of seismic events.

Pakistan straddles the boundaries of two major tectonic plates, stretching from Sonmiani to its northern regions, which increases its susceptibility to earthquakes.

The Met Office underscores that earthquakes can occur at any point along these boundary lines.

Notably, the PMD recalls the historical seismic events, such as the magnitude 9 to 10 earthquake along the Chaman fault line in 1892 and the devastating earthquake in the Chiltan range in 1935, which claimed several thousand lives.

According to the Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of earthquake recurrence along the same fault line after a span of 100 years.

They clarified that they have not received any warnings or directives from international organizations regarding an impending earthquake.

The Meteorological Office also highlighted that Pakistan currently lacks a system to predict tectonic plate movements and cautioned the public against believing false information circulating on social media.

In the meantime, Rafi Zahid, the Director of the Seismological Centre, mentioned that Pakistan utilizes Japanese technology for monitoring seismic activity and affirmed that this monitoring system is operational nationwide.

“Areas where earthquakes occur more often are identified through monitoring,” the expert said.

In February of this year, Dutch researcher predictions, prompted by a devastating earthquake in Turkey, had stirred speculation about possible earthquakes in Pakistan. At that time, experts had dismissed these reports as lacking scientific credibility.

Also Read

Expert says: Time and Location of Earth Quake Cannot Be Predicted
Expert says: Time and Location of Earth Quake Cannot Be Predicted

SSGEOS specializes in monitoring atmospheric electric charge near sea level. They propose...

