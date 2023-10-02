Earthquake Warning in Pakistan: PMD Dismisses Seismic Catastrophe Forecast for Oct 1-3

Rumors are circulating on social media suggest a looming major earthquake in Pakistan.

PMD strongly refutes these claims and asserts the impossibility of accurately predicting earthquakes.

Social media users are sharing information supposedly from the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS).

Advertisement

Rumors are swirling on social media, suggesting that Pakistan may be on the brink of a major earthquake within the next 48 hours.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has categorically denied the validity of these reports, asserting that accurately predicting earthquakes remains an impossibility.

On social media platforms, many users have been sharing information allegedly sourced from the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) and Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets.

These sources claim to have detected a notable increase in electrical activity along the fault lines in Balochistan’s Chaman area, fueling concerns of a potential powerful earthquake striking Pakistan.

strong fluctuations – potential for strong to major seismic event pic.twitter.com/8OhAv363mp Advertisement — SSGEOS (@ssgeos) September 30, 2023

Planetary geometry is difficult to interpret with four conjunctions spread out over the next 10 days. As far as I can tell, 1-3 October will be more critical. https://t.co/Cao2VExGNB — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) September 29, 2023

Advertisement

A Dutch scientist is warning of an imminent major #earthquake in #Pakistan, expected to hit the nation in the next 48 hours. This particular scientist has a history of accurately forecasting earthquakes, notably predicting a devastating quake in #Turkey in February just days… pic.twitter.com/94qrkzcwBw — Bolta Karachi (@BoltaKarachi01) October 2, 2023

Speculations about an impending earthquake in Pakistan from October 1-3 have been rejected by the Meteorological Office, emphasizing the inherent unpredictability of seismic events.

Advertisement

Pakistan straddles the boundaries of two major tectonic plates, stretching from Sonmiani to its northern regions, which increases its susceptibility to earthquakes.

The Met Office underscores that earthquakes can occur at any point along these boundary lines.

Notably, the PMD recalls the historical seismic events, such as the magnitude 9 to 10 earthquake along the Chaman fault line in 1892 and the devastating earthquake in the Chiltan range in 1935, which claimed several thousand lives.

According to the Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of earthquake recurrence along the same fault line after a span of 100 years.

They clarified that they have not received any warnings or directives from international organizations regarding an impending earthquake.

The Meteorological Office also highlighted that Pakistan currently lacks a system to predict tectonic plate movements and cautioned the public against believing false information circulating on social media.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Rafi Zahid, the Director of the Seismological Centre, mentioned that Pakistan utilizes Japanese technology for monitoring seismic activity and affirmed that this monitoring system is operational nationwide.

“Areas where earthquakes occur more often are identified through monitoring,” the expert said.

Advertisement In February of this year, Dutch researcher predictions, prompted by a devastating earthquake in Turkey, had stirred speculation about possible earthquakes in Pakistan. At that time, experts had dismissed these reports as lacking scientific credibility. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Expert says: Time and Location of Earth Quake Cannot Be Predicted SSGEOS specializes in monitoring atmospheric electric charge near sea level. They propose... Advertisement Advertisement