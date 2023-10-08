European airline soon to operate in Pakistan

The Italian airline Neos contacted CAA for flight operations.

The passengers will get direct travel facilities.

It will lead to the promotion of trade and foreign exchange.

Karachi: Neos, the airline of Italy, expressed interest in starting flight operations in Pakistan on Sunday, Bol News reported.

According to details, it is good for the aviation industry that the European country’s airline has started steps to start flight operations to Pakistan.

The sources further said that Neos Airlines has contacted the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and Neos Airlines Italy will start flight operations direct from Italy to Pakistan.

As per the sources in CAA, the Italian Neos airline will start a weekly flight in the first phase. The airline has also shown interest in operating flights to Karachi and Islamabad.

The Italian airline will start air operations in Pakistan as soon as CAA permits.

As a result, the arrival of a new airline in the European country will promote trade and foreign exchange with direct travel facilities for passengers.

Earlier, the government has decided to privatize national airlines Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, the Cabinet Committee approved the appointment of a financial advisor for the privatization of Roosevelt Hotel.