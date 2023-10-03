FIA offloads passengers in fake travel documents

The person named Ziaullah was traveling to Italy.

He belongs to the Mohmand Agency.

Further investigations are underway.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration has taken action at Karachi airport after a passenger traveling on fake travel documents was offloaded, Bol News reported.

According to details, the spokesperson for FIA said that a passenger named Ziaullah was traveling to Italy on flight number QR611 and belongs to Mohmand Agency.

However, the Italian resident card presented by the passenger turned out to be fake. According to the preliminary investigation, the passenger got the said card from the agent for 1.2 million rupees.

Moreover, the passenger has been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for investigation and identification of the agent. In this regard, further investigation of the passenger is going on for further clues.

Earlier, a joint action of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Immigration Lahore, and Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan arrested a wanted suspect trying to escape abroad.

However, the wanted suspect was wanted by Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan for the last nine years.

Added to that, the wanted suspect, Mohammad Sarwar, tried to escape abroad on Flight No. PK 747.