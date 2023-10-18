First successful heart surgery on newborn in Karachi

The surgery was done at the Sindh Institute of Child Health, Korangi.

The newborn was a 26-hour-old child.

Blood and oxygen were restored through the angiogram procedure.

Karachi: At the Sindh Institute of Child Health Korangi (SICHK), for the first time, a successful heart surgery was performed on a newborn; the child’s oxygen level was very low, and the arteries were inverted, Bol News reported.

According to details, the feat of the cardiologist at SICHK has come to light: a successful surgery was performed on a 26-hour-old child.

The child, a resident of Liaquatabad No. 4, was transferred from Jinnah Hospital to SICHK, where the child’s oxygen level was very low and the affected child’s arteries were inverted.

In this regard, the artery from the right ventricle of the heart goes to the lungs, and the artery from the left ventricle supplies blood, but the system was reversed in the affected child.

In the operation, blood supply and oxygen were restored through a back-side angio procedure.

On the other hand, another surgery was done in a private hospital where the child is in good health.

Dr. Arjamand Shauq, a cardiologist, said that this kind of surgery has been done for the first time at the Sindh Institute of Child Health, Korangi.

