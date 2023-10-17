Gas companies to receive 697 billion rupees this fiscal year

657 rupees will be paid for gas.

Gas companies lost 245 billion rupees last year.

Domestic consumers will get this month’s bill at an increased price.

The Sui southern and Sui northern regions are preparing to receive 697 billion rupees this fiscal year, Bol News reported.

According to details, Sui Northern estimates Rs 358 billion of receivables from consumers, while Sui Southern estimates gas collection from consumers at Rs 339 billion.

On the other hand, out of 697 billion rupees, 657 rupees will be paid for gas.

However, 100% proposed increasing gas prices to cover gas costs and the costs of companies.

The sources further predict that if gas prices are not increased, both companies will suffer a loss of 395 billion rupees.

In this regard, last year, the companies lost 245 billion rupees due to not fully increasing gas prices.

In addition, the fixed charges for non-protected consumers will be increased from 460 to 2000 rupees.

Moreover, the increase in gas prices for domestic consumers will start with this month’s bills.

Earlier, sui Southern Gas employees have announced a protest on Friday against non-receipt of promotion order and possible reduction in salaries.

According to details, the Sui Gas Officers Association said in a statement that SSGC officers from all over Sindh and Balochistan would protest on Friday while the protest in Karachi would be held in front of the SSGC head office.