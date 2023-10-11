Advertisement
Articles
Jeddah-bound airline makes emergency landing in Karachi

  • PA 170 was grounded due to a malfunction in the hydraulic system.
  • Passengers have been shifted to Launch.
  • A technical team has been called to fix the issue.
Karachi: A Jeddah-bound private airline plane had to make an emergency landing due to a technical fault in the hydraulic system. According to the details, the flight of a private airline from Karachi to Jeddah experienced a technical problem shortly after take-off.

The captain contacted the control tower and asked for permission to land, and the plane was safely landed. Airport sources said that flight PA 170 was grounded due to a malfunction in the hydraulic system.

Sources said that the passengers have been shifted to the launch, and a team of engineers has been called to fix the technical problem with the plane.

A private airline’s Karachi-to-Jeddah flight has been delayed for several hours due to a technical glitch, prompting protests by passengers, most of whom were on their way to Jeddah to pay Umrah.

Airport sources said that the repair work on the aircraft is in progress.

Also Read

Peshawar to Doha PIA flight cancels due to technical fault
Peshawar to Doha PIA flight cancels due to technical fault

A national airflight was taken down in an emergency in Karachi. PIA...

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been taken down in Karachi in an emergency due to a technical fault in the national air flight from Peshawar to Doha on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The PIA flight PK 285 had a technical fault in the airspace of Pakistan, and the aircraft was diverted to Karachi.

The reason for the Airbus 320 could not be known, due to which the passengers were taken off the aircraft and transferred to the launch, who were later sent to the destination by another aircraft.

 

