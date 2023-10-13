Karachi Board Inter Part 2 Pre-Medical Results Announced Today

Advertisement
Advertisement
On Friday, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi unveiled the results of the Annual Examination 2022 for Intermediate Part-II in the pre-medical group.
Karachi Inter Part 2 Results 2023
The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp
Advertisement
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has introduced an Android app for checking the results of Inter Part 2 Pre-Medical, which is now available for download on the Play Store.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Education News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.