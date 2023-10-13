Karachi Board Inter Part 2 Pre-Medical Results Announced Today

On Friday, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi unveiled the results of the Annual Examination 2022 for Intermediate Part-II in the pre-medical group.

Karachi Inter Part 2 Results 2023

The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has introduced an Android app for checking the results of Inter Part 2 Pre-Medical, which is now available for download on the Play Store.