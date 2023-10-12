KESCO crackdown against power thefts in Balochistan

KESCO disconnected more than 288 connections in Balochistan.

32 shunted metres were also removed.

384 FIRs have been registered against power thieves.

Quetta: Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (KESCO) continued action against power thefts and defaulters across Balochistan on Thursday, Bol News reported.

KESCO disconnected another 288 connections of the defaulters from all areas of the province due to the nonpayment of the bills.

In addition to that, 32 shunted metres were also removed from different areas of the city.

On the other hand, 1328 applications have been filed for legal action against electricity thieves at different police stations in the city.

However, including Quetta, 384 FIRs have been registered so far against power thieves in all areas of the province.

In total, 806 million rupees have been collected from 35 thousand defaulters as electricity bill arrears.

Added to that, electricity thieves have been charged $1,60,000 as a detection fine.

Moreover, about 16,34,00,000 rupees have been fined to electricity thieves. Also, 12,40,00,000 rupees have been collected from the power thefts.

Earlier, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) operations against electricity thieves and defaulters are ongoing in the Sindh province.

The spokesperson for HESCO said that during the crackdowns, letters were written to the concerned police stations against 981 persons found to be defaulters and thieves.

However, 339 cases have been registered against electricity thieves and defaulters so far. More and more cases have been registered against 33 Farads involved in electricity so far.

