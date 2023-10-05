LHC orders to impose fine for washing cars at home

A hearing was held in LHC regarding the remediation of smog.

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a fine of three thousand rupees for washing cars at home, Bol News reported.

A hearing was held related to the remediation of smog in the Lahore High Court, in which the court said that since the smog season has started, preparations have to be made six months in advance.

The court added that the water problem in the country is becoming very serious, so a fine of Rs 3000 will be charged, which will go into the Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) treasury.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court(LHC) against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Azhar Siddique, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, filed a plea in the Lahore High Court in which the federal government, the federal Ministry of Petroleum, and the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA) have been made parties.

It has been argued in the petition that the price of petroleum in the world market is low while in Pakistan it is continuously increasing while there is no mechanism determining the price of petroleum products in Pakistan.