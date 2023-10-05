Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
LHC orders to impose fine for washing cars at home

LHC orders to impose fine for washing cars at home

Articles
Advertisement
LHC orders to impose fine for washing cars at home

LHC orders to impose fine for washing cars at home

Advertisement
  • A hearing was held in LHC regarding the remediation of smog.
  • The water problem in the country is becoming very serious.
  • A fine of Rs 3000 will be charged for breaking the law.
Advertisement

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a fine of three thousand rupees for washing cars at home, Bol News reported.

A hearing was held related to the remediation of smog in the Lahore High Court, in which the court said that since the smog season has started, preparations have to be made six months in advance.

The court added that the water problem in the country is becoming very serious, so a fine of Rs 3000 will be charged, which will go into the Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) treasury.

Also Read

LHC moved against recent hike in petroleum products
LHC moved against recent hike in petroleum products

Federal Govt, Ministry of Petroleum and OGRA made parties.   The recent...

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court(LHC) against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Azhar Siddique, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, filed a plea in the Lahore High Court in which the federal government, the federal Ministry of Petroleum, and the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA) have been made parties.

Advertisement

It has been argued in the petition that the price of petroleum in the world market is low while in Pakistan it is continuously increasing while there is no mechanism determining the price of petroleum products in Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story