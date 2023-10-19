Pak Army’s first batch of aid dispatched to Gaza

The first batch of aid by the Pakistan Army has been dispatched from Islamabad to Gaza through Egypt in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority.

In a compassionate gesture, the Pakistan Army took swift action to provide aid to the oppressed Palestinian people.

The aid package includes 1,000 tents, 4,000 blankets, and 3 tons of essential medicines.

This assistance is intended to bring relief to the Palestinian brothers and sisters who have been facing challenging circumstances.

This initiative by Pakistan offers immediate help to those affected in Gaza and demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to standing by and supporting their Palestinian brothers and sisters during this difficult time.

It’s a heartfelt effort to provide much-needed relief to those in need.

 

