PML-N leader highlights unity with PTI

Former PM Nawaz Sharif shows a desire for working together.

Rana Sanaullah excluded the May 9 group in his statement.

Nawaz Sharif returned home after four years of self-imposed exile.

Advertisement

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah says that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is included in what former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has talked about working together.

He further said that PTI is included in what Nawaz Sharif said, but the criminal group of May is not included in it.

It should be noted that Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after four years on Saturday. On his return home, PML-N held a jalsa at Minar Pakistan in Lahore.

Addressing the rally, Nawaz Sharif said that there is no desire for revenge in the heart; I want to serve the nation, and we have to run at double speed.

The former Prime Minister said that the wounds are so severe that it will take time to heal them. I do not have a desire for revenge in my heart; my desire is for my nation to be prosperous. I want to serve this nation.

The PML-N supreme said that we will make this country a heaven again. If you want to ask our narrative, then ask our ethics. The pillars of the state have to work together according to the constitution.

Advertisement

Also Read Nawaz Sharif coming as a ray of hope: Rana Sanaullah The PML-N leader addressed the media prior to the party’s superemo return....

Earlier, PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there is political and economic instability in the country.

The PML-N leader, while taking to the media, said that in 2017, under conspiracy, conditions were created to bring Mischievous to the important position.