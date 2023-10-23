Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PML-N leader highlights unity with PTI

PML-N leader highlights unity with PTI

Articles
Advertisement
PML-N leader highlights unity with PTI

PML-N leader highlights unity with PTI

Advertisement
  • Former PM Nawaz Sharif shows a desire for working together.
  • Rana Sanaullah excluded the May 9 group in his statement.
  • Nawaz Sharif returned home after four years of self-imposed exile.
Advertisement

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah says that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is included in what former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has talked about working together.

He further said that PTI is included in what Nawaz Sharif said, but the criminal group of May is not included in it.

It should be noted that Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after four years on Saturday. On his return home, PML-N held a jalsa at Minar Pakistan in Lahore.

Addressing the rally, Nawaz Sharif said that there is no desire for revenge in the heart; I want to serve the nation, and we have to run at double speed.

The former Prime Minister said that the wounds are so severe that it will take time to heal them. I do not have a desire for revenge in my heart; my desire is for my nation to be prosperous. I want to serve this nation.

The PML-N supreme said that we will make this country a heaven again. If you want to ask our narrative, then ask our ethics. The pillars of the state have to work together according to the constitution.

Advertisement

Also Read

Nawaz Sharif coming as a ray of hope: Rana Sanaullah
Nawaz Sharif coming as a ray of hope: Rana Sanaullah

The PML-N leader addressed the media prior to the party’s superemo return....

Earlier, PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there is political and economic instability in the country.

The PML-N leader, while taking to the media, said that in 2017, under conspiracy, conditions were created to bring Mischievous to the important position.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story