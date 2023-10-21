Advertisement
Sukkur police recovered abducted person

Sukkur police recovered abducted person

Sukkur police recovered abducted person

Sukkur police recovered abducted person

  • Dr. Abdul Jabbar recovered after a police encounter.
  • Dr. Jabbar was kidnapped two months ago.
  • Police are being chased by fugitive robbers.
The police recovered the kidnapped Dr. Abdul Jabbar Chachar after an alleged encounter in the Kacha area of Sukkur, Bol News roported.

According to police sources, dacoits abducted Dr. Abdul Jabbar two months ago from Pano Aqil for ransom.

The police further said that the bandits were moving the hostage from one place to another; the dacoits escaped, leaving the hostage on the operation of the police.

Furthermore, the fugitive robbers are being chased in the Gadpur area of Kacha, while the recovered doctor has been handed over to his family.

Earlier, all five police personnel who were abducted in Shikarpur, including the SHO, were recovered on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

According to sources, all police were kidnapped from the Kot Shahu police station on the morning of October 11.

In Shikarpur, the operation was going on for five days to recover the police officials, including the SHO, in the area of Kacha.

However, all the abducted police personnel reached SSP House Shikarpur on Monday night.

Next Story