Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Unknown suspects steal jewelry shop in Karachi

Unknown suspects steal jewelry shop in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Unknown suspects steal jewelry shop in Karachi

Unknown suspects steal jewelry shop in Karachi

Advertisement
  • The incident took place at New Karachi Sector 5 c2.
  • The Suspect took 15 tola gold by cutting the shop lock.
  • Further Investigations are underway.
Advertisement

Karachi: Unkown suspects stole millions of gold and cash in New Karachi Sector 5 C2 by breaking the lock of a jeweler’s shop and managed to escape, Bol News reported.

According to details, the lock break group committed the crime in a jeweler shop in Karachi.

The shopkeeper said that the theft took place by cutting the lock of the shop and the accused fled after allegedly looting Rs 5,000, 000 in cash.

According to the police, the accused also allegedly stole around 15 tolas of gold, but the loss is being estimated and more evidence is being collected regarding the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit has been called in by the police and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read

Police recovers stolen jewelry worth $119m after heist
Police recovers stolen jewelry worth $119m after heist

Authorities secured 31 artefacts overnight in Berlin. six men on trial helped...

Advertisement

Earlier,several 18th-century artefacts stolen from a Dresden museum during a €113 million (£98 million; $119 million) heist in 2019 have reportedly been found, according to German authorities.

Authorities secured 31 artefacts overnight in Berlin before returning them to the Green Vault museum.

After speaking with the attorneys of the six men who are now on trial for the theft, the things were apparently discovered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story