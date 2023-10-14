The incident took place at New Karachi Sector 5 c2.

The Suspect took 15 tola gold by cutting the shop lock.

Further Investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Karachi: Unkown suspects stole millions of gold and cash in New Karachi Sector 5 C2 by breaking the lock of a jeweler’s shop and managed to escape, Bol News reported.

According to details, the lock break group committed the crime in a jeweler shop in Karachi.

The shopkeeper said that the theft took place by cutting the lock of the shop and the accused fled after allegedly looting Rs 5,000, 000 in cash.

According to the police, the accused also allegedly stole around 15 tolas of gold, but the loss is being estimated and more evidence is being collected regarding the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit has been called in by the police and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read Police recovers stolen jewelry worth $119m after heist Authorities secured 31 artefacts overnight in Berlin. six men on trial helped...

Advertisement

Earlier,several 18th-century artefacts stolen from a Dresden museum during a €113 million (£98 million; $119 million) heist in 2019 have reportedly been found, according to German authorities.

Authorities secured 31 artefacts overnight in Berlin before returning them to the Green Vault museum.

After speaking with the attorneys of the six men who are now on trial for the theft, the things were apparently discovered.