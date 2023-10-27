‘We must not keep any hope from our courts’: Aleema Khan

Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in her disheartening remarks said that the nation should not keep any hopes from the courts of Pakistan.

She expressed her determination on standing firm with Imran Khan in every circumstance.

Aleema Khan believed there was no court in Pakistan capable of delivering justice to the chairman PTI.

The conversation took a chilling turn when Aleema Khan suggested that perhaps they should also consider going to jail themselves, as their work seemed futile in the current environment.

Aleema Khan emphasized that Imran Khan was the leader of his party, even from behind bars, reflecting the depth of their trust and allegiance.

Advertisement

Added that what Chairman PTI had shared with his family during a jail conversation on October 24 began to ring true.

Imran Khan had asserted that the unfolding events were not part of a London-based plan but an agreement reached in London.

Khan also hinted that he would not be released from the jail, even if the elections were held and a non-PTI government comes to power.

In a concluding, disheartened statement, Aleema Khan expressed her doubts, highlighting that people should not hold out hope in the courts.